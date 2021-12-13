SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Commissioners heard the good news as they worked diligently to finalize the 2022 budget during the second budget retreat held on Nov. 18 at Dog River Library in Douglasville.
“I have always said the key to a successful budget is to be consistent and exhibit good discipline,” Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones said. “I credit my fellow members of the Board of Commissioners for their contributions of working with me collaboratively to foster economic growth.
Chief Financial Advisor David Corbin stated that the county is much better off financially than 10 years ago because of the county’s reduction in expenses which created a strong reserve account in case of an emergency.
“We are a people business,” said Corbin.” People expect it to work, so how do you sustain that when services are needed even more today? Everything has to continue to work, so they are in a much better place than they were even pre-pandemic. But, they had to make a couple of tough decisions by spending less.”
County Administrator Sharon Subadan credited the accomplishment to the administration.
“This accomplishment would not have been possible without the staff’s support, leadership, and cooperation.”
The Board of Commissioners are set to adopt the 2022 budget at their meeting Tuesday evening.
