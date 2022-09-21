The Douglas County Board of Elections is marking National Voter Registration Day with a week of planned events to equip voters with the tools and information they need to cast their ballots. 

“Douglas County wants to get all of our voters out to vote,” said Tesha Green, Board of Elections deputy director. “Any opportunity we have to open up and have the voters come out into the public and registered, we are here. It is important to get everyone registered that has the right to vote.”

Trending Videos