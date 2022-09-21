The Douglas County Board of Elections is marking National Voter Registration Day with a week of planned events to equip voters with the tools and information they need to cast their ballots.
“Douglas County wants to get all of our voters out to vote,” said Tesha Green, Board of Elections deputy director. “Any opportunity we have to open up and have the voters come out into the public and registered, we are here. It is important to get everyone registered that has the right to vote.”
The Board of Elections is utilizing the Douglas County Mobile Unit, purchased through grant funds, for community outreach and training. The vehicle will be onsite at the Douglas County Courthouse, located at 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA for September Saturdays on Sept. 24, 2022.
The voter registration deadline for the upcoming election is Oct. 11, 2022. Early voting begins Oct. 17, 2022, and there will be seven locations where voters can cast their early ballots. Saturday voting will take place on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.