When Central Lions' head coach Darius Smiley spoke in front of a crowd of Kiwanians on Friday ahead of their season opener at home Friday night against Chapel Hill, he admitted to a little bit of nerves.
The players appeared to have a few nerves as well.
But it didn't matter in the end of a 21-7 win over the Panthers.
"First-game jitters," Smiley said afterward. "[Chapel Hill] had a game that they had played already so their first-game jitters were out of the way.
"We left too many points on the field, didn't capitalize on a few situations that we should have capitalized on if we want to be a good football team."
It was the first start for Cameron Bolton who carried 37 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
With ample depth at running back, Smiley said the move to feed Bolton was simply riding the hot hand.
"We've got a lot of years ahead of us with those two," Smiley said of Bolton and sophomore quarterback Devan Powell. "Both of them can be really special players as we continue to go on and they continue to push themselves to be better football players. But I was proud of both of them..."
Bolton scored touchdowns of 11, 4, and 1 yards to account for Central's scoring.
"He's a tough kid, and that's what we want," Smiley said. "We are going to feed him as long as he can carry the load."
When Bolton can't go, Smiley said he is confident in who also occupies their running back room.
"We've got some other guys that if he gets dinged up that we can rely on," Smiley said.
Powell completed eight passes in 12 attempts for 67 yards. He also ran for 55 yards on eight carries.
Vicari Swain caught six passes for 48 yards.
Central will play at home again this week against the Titans Towers out of Decatur.
