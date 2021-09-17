SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Superintendent Trent North recently announced that Dr. Tenia Boone will serve as interim principal at Mt. Carmel Elementary, beginning Oct 1.
Current Mt. Carmel Principal DeMarco Holland will join Savannah-Chatham Public School System as the senior officer of school leadership for secondary schools.
“We are happy that Mr. Holland has this opportunity for career advancement,” North said. “He has been a dedicated principal during his time with the Douglas County School System, and I wish him all the best in his new position. I am confident that Dr. Boone is prepared to lead Mt. Carmel and will continue to provide a top-notch educational experience for students, families and staff.”
Dr. Boone has spent 19 years in education, with eight of those years in the Douglas County School System. She currently serves as assistant principal at Mt. Carmel.
She has taught first through fifth grades and has supported teachers as an instructional lead teacher (ILT) and math content specialist.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, a master’s degree in reading, a specialist degree in educational leadership, and a dual doctoral degree in organizational leadership and instructional leadership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.