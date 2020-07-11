Boundary Waters Park will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to construction for the new community recreation center, the Douglas County government announced in a release.
The construction company, RA-LIN and Associates, Inc. recently notified park staff that the water of the entire park must be shut off to install the water vault for the new facility, according to county spokesperson Lena Hardy.
“From our understanding, the installation of the water vault should only take two days to complete,” Recreation Superintendent Chad Griffin said.
During this time, the ball fields will be closed to associations and the public. The aquatic center will be closed as well. Trails and disk golf will be open, but visitors will not have any access to restrooms or building.
