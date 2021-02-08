Editor's Note: This editorial was written by Thomas Combs, program coordinator at Boundary Waters Aquatic Center.
As we move into 2021, I can’t help but think of what we’ve experienced in 12 months.
This time last year, BWAC was running full steam ahead to meet the aquatic needs of the public. The Aquatic Center was open to all and offered a variety of programs such as Water Aerobics, H20 TLC, Aqua Zumba, Acqua Pole, Acqua Boxing, H20 HIIT, Capoeira Martial Arts, Body By U Fitness classes, Private Swim Lessons, DCS Swim Team, and Splash classes.
The facility was working towards more programs, such as a Generation Pound dance class for kids, a Zumbini class for the whole family, and an arts and crafts program hosted by The Crafters Table. SEALS (Student Earn A Lifelong Skill), our most popular group swim lesson program for kids, started its 2020 season.
Then COVID arrived and changed everything.
As with the world, BWAC shut its doors in pursuit of keeping everyone safe. As with everyone, BWAC staff kept a close eye on the pandemic, wondering if the pool would open. It was mixed feelings of wanting to open and yet wanting to stay closed in effort of fighting the pandemic. Every week we hosted virtual staff meetings, reviewed Parks & Recreation resources to work with the pandemic, and try to answer, “how do we reopen and keep people safe?” The BWAC team worked hard to produce a phased reopen plan and allow public use once again.
BWAC was lucky to reopen at the end of June 2020. As you enter the facility, you were greeted with signs discouraging anyone sick to not enter the facility.
Once in, the same smiling faces were there to greet you (just hidden behind a face mask). All persons under the roof had to have a temp check, wear a face mask, and follow social distancing guidelines.
The Front Desk limited the number of people per hour and swim with reservations only. All staff began a rigorous cleaning/sanitizing regimen during hours of operation to help keep the pool clean. Programs, such as DCS Swim Team, the High School Swim Teams, and Water Aerobics were offered only when the facility was closed and with limited numbers.
BWAC is the only Aquatic Center in Douglas County. As the only pool open year around, a lot of families rely on our swim lesson program SEALS for their kids to learn swimming. As the pandemic continued into the fall, it was clear we needed to change how to offer lessons.
At the end of August 2020, BWAC converted all registered group lessons to private, one on one lessons with no additional charge. All lessons were hosted on Saturdays to accommodate the public's (and parents') schedules.
Instructors wore face shields and stayed six feet apart in the water, cleaned & sanitized used equipment after each lesson, and offered the same fun, engaging experience our program is known for. It was a surprise to see all spots fill up in a short time period after registration opened to the public. Although not a typical SEALS season and probably one of the hardest yet, it was worth it to see kids and parents enjoy the pool again.
BWAC continues its procedures for operation in the pandemic with limited programs and limited staff. With limitations, we move ahead to meet the needs of the community and keep people safe.
To great success, BWAC offered a new program called “Parents Night Out”, where parents checked their child in for a few hours on a Friday night, freeing them to enjoy a date night or a little time to themselves. All kids got a chance to do arts & crafts, eat pizza, swim and enjoy a movie.
Because of the popularity, BWAC will host on a monthly basis when possible. On Jan. 23, 2021, BWAC hosted a Socially Distant Family Scavenger Hunt on Boundary Waters Park. Families got the chance to explore the park and discover the little treasures hidden, including the construction of a new multi-purpose recreation center. As January comes to an end, it also marks the end of a successful High School Swim Team season with their final meet on Jan. 21. With vaccinations rolling out, BWAC is aiming to offer SEALS once again in the summer of 2021.
We encourage the community to come out and enjoy all BWAC offers, with face masks, temp checks and social distance for safety reasons. BWAC may not be essential to live life as we learned in the pandemic, its essential to enjoy living life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.