The staff at Boundary Waters Activity Center prides itself on providing programs for all ages, both young and old.
After receiving much input from community members over the last several months, Tashia Mosely, program coordinator, knew it would be beneficial to host an event specifically for seniors. She decided that a Senior Olympics would be ideal, as it would allow the center to engage seniors in a wide variety of activities rather than one single activity.
Senior Olympics was a two-day event made up of six activities as well as a catered brunch for participants. On day one, April 20, seniors participated in a pickleball tournament, a timed swim at the Aquatic Center, and a one mile walk on the paved trail. On day two, April 21, they participated in a wiffle ball home run derby, a 2 vs 2 basketball tournament, and a free throw contest. This variety allowed most of our participants to find multiple events that they had interest in. Winners of each competition happily accepted medals made by P&N Engraving & Designs.
Not only was Senior Olympics used to get seniors active, but also to show them what Boundary Waters Park has to offer with the hopes that they will become regular patrons of the park. Boundary Waters truly has something for everyone and the staff at both centers will continue to provide unique programs for Douglas County residents of all ages.
