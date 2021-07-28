Bowling a tradition for Watkins family

For many years the Watkins family has enjoyed bowling. "At 91 years young, Glennie Tolbert can still beat most of us," said Nancy Watkins. "She remembers going bowling as a little girl with her father, Howard Watkins." Family members take part in the Wednesday event when they retire or when they are in town. The Watkins family has been in the Bill Arp Community for over 100 years. Pictured at Southern Lanes in Douglasville are Ronnie Pittman, Roger Henslee, Joyce Chandler, Glennie Watkins Tolbert, Luke Key and Butch Watkins. From ages 14 to 91, they all have a good time, Nancy Watkins said.