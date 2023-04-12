In preparations for its annual golf tournament, the Douglas County Boys & Girls Club has put out a call for sponsors and golfers for its biggest fundraiser of the year.
This year’s tournament will be held on Friday, June 23, at Mirror Lake Golf Club, 1000 Canongate Parkway in Villa Rica. Organized as a Fort Lauderdale Scramble, the tournament will begin registration at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Proceeds from the tournament will support the Douglas County Boys & Girls Club.
Tournament organizers are seeking sponsors for the tournament, which include a $3,000 Gold Level, a $2,000 Silver Level, and a $1,000 Bronze Level. Sponsors can become a Tee Box Sponsor for $500, which allows them to bring tents and marketing items to the event, or a Hole Sponsor for $100. All sponsorships must be confirmed by June 9.
Golfers can sign up as a foursome for $500 or as individuals for $150.
This year’s tournament will be held in honor of Jimmy Haddle, one of Douglasville’s finest citizens. Haddle, who passed away last summer, was a constant fixture in all aspects of Douglas County life, especially in community service. Most significantly, Jimmy helped found the Douglas County Boys and Girls Club 42 years ago and served on the board until retiring from his seat last year.
