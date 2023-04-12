In preparations for its annual golf tournament, the Douglas County Boys & Girls Club has put out a call for sponsors and golfers for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year’s tournament will be held on Friday, June 23, at Mirror Lake Golf Club, 1000 Canongate Parkway in Villa Rica. Organized as a Fort Lauderdale Scramble, the tournament will begin registration at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Proceeds from the tournament will support the Douglas County Boys & Girls Club.

