The two Home Depot stores in Douglas County will take part in “Bring One for the Chipper” events on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Keep Douglasville Beautiful will be hosting “Bring One for the Chipper” on Jan. 8 at the Home Depot located at 7399 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Keep Douglas County Beautiful will hold its annual Bring One for the Chipper event on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Thornton Road Home Depot from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The events are being held in collaboration with Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, The Home Depot, Davey Tree Expert Company, Georgia Forestry Commission, WXIA 11 Alive, Ferry Morse Company, and Burpee Seed Company.
“Join Keep Douglas County Beautiful at the Thornton Road Home Depot on next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to recycle your Christmas Trees. Keep Douglas County Beautiful collected a total of 400 trees during the 2020 and 2021 Chipper event. We also donated 200 trees to local mulch and fish habitats”, said Tabrieah Cobb, Keep Douglas County Beautiful Coordinator.
The trees will be recycled into mulch for playgrounds, city and county landscaping projects, and individual home use, and will also be used to provide habitats for fish and other animals. In addition, Christmas tree recycling programs like Bring One for the Chipper support wider eco-friendly holiday efforts. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, for each tree harvested, one to three seedlings are planted in its place. Nearly 350 million Christmas trees currently grow on U.S. farms, absorbing carbon dioxide, emitting fresh oxygen, stabilizing soil, protecting water supplies, and providing refuge for wildlife.
“Clean, green spaces benefit our communities,” said Natalie Johnston-Russell, executive director of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. “Bring One for the Chipper allows people to give new purpose to trees that brought them joy throughout the holiday season. We’re grateful for the volunteers and participants across the state that make this transformation possible each year.”
About the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation
The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation has a 44-year history of doing the little things that make a big difference in Georgia’s communities. Established in 1978, we aim to educate and inspire Georgians to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environments. The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation supports more than 70 local affiliates across the state, and its programs represent 80% of Georgia’s population. We also strive to engage new communities and individuals in our efforts to end littering, promote recycling and waste reduction, and beautify communities. For more information, visit www.kgbf.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
For more information, please email tabrieahcobb@douglascountyga.gov
