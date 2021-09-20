Broad Street Station owner, Sean McPherson, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Aug. 26. Broad Street Station is a brand new venue located in the heart of Douglasville that provides Tex-Mex cuisine with live music and events.
Located in the historic O’Neal Drug Company and formerly Irish Bred Pub building, Broad Street Station is breathing new life into Downtown Douglasville. Their taqueria inspired menu highlights some savory options from their signature street tacos to their fully loaded nachos. To elevate this unique atmosphere, Broad Street Station also provides weekly entertainment for their guests from local artists.
McPherson commented, “We are so grateful to see the tremendous support from our community since opening. We are excited to see continued growth and give back to the community that has bolstered our success.”
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Sean and his staff and welcomed him to the Chamber, “We are thrilled you chose to locate your business in Douglasville and for being a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for bringing a fun and new live entertainment option to our community. We look forward to supporting and promoting Broad Street Station for many years to come.”
Broad Street Station is open Tuesday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information about Broad Street Station, contact them at 470-357-0848 or visit their website and check out their events calendar www.broadstation.com. Like and follow on Facebook and Instagram @broadstation.
