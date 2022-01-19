SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Bakari Brooks has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.
Brooks is the managing member of Brooks CM Services, LLC (“BCMS”) and Brooks Built Homes (“BBH”), responsible for implementing the vision and mission of both companies which includes construction management and general contracting services for small to medium sized single family and multi-family residential projects and small commercial projects.
Brooks formed BCMS as a Georgia limited liability company in December 2014 with over 25 years of residential and commercial construction experience. He subsequently created BBH in 2020 to focus exclusively on residential construction projects. Brooks Built Homes is also a certified EarthCraft builder and a listed company on Dun & Bradstreet.
Prior to starting both companies, Brooks served as the Strategy and Systems Development Manager for the Atlanta Housing Authority. In addition, he served as the intergovernmental liaison with the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, DeKalb County and other local, city and state agencies. Prior to his experience with AHA, Bakari served as a Project Manager for Holder Construction Company.
Brooks remains engaged in local planning initiatives such as the Atlanta Beltline and Livable Centers Initiatives throughout the City of Atlanta.
He is an active member of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association and lives in Smyrna, GA.
Brooks holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management, Finance and Marketing from Syracuse University and a Master of Engineering in Construction Management from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta
In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller, who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County. They distributed brochures to local churches and gathered 12 people to form a Board of Directors. On April 1, 1986, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was officially incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties and the name changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta. Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated, or repaired as part of our pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties. To learn more about the local affiliate, visit habitatnwma.org.
About Habitat for Humanity
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in southern Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.
