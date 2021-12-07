The new Pop Up Arts Shop at The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County for December features the creative works of Theresa Buchanan.
Buchanan is a full-time studio artist concentrating on ceramic arts. She is interested in unexpected floral vessels, and influenced by the language of construction and manufacturing. Buchanan celebrates the marks of making and embraces the imperfections of handmade.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums.
The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.