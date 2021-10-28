Buchanan VFW honors Douglas County High artist

Special to The Sentinel
The Buchanan VFW Post 7402 hosted an honorary dinner for Adebola Adewale, a senior at Douglas County High School, on Oct. 14, 2021. She placed first in the state of Georgia for her painting of Lt. Col. Leslie Thompson. She placed seventh in the nation in an overall contest earlier this year.
“My piece is entitled “Portrait of a Centenarian” and is of the 100-year-old war veteran, Lt. Col. Leslie Thompson,” Adewale said. “I drew it in color pencil because I wanted to get the details of his wrinkles, which show the character of the subject and the journey he’s been through. When I read an article on his story, I was inspired to encapture this person, and what he represents, on paper. As part of the U.S. Air Force, Thompson fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He continued to protect our lives and country because of his patriotism. The experiences people like Thompson went through are often not recorded, and I believe that part of my own responsibility as an artist is to share and preserve the stories of people like him, extraordinary Americans.”
She went on to say,: “When we pledge ourselves to our country, there is an obligation to serve your fellow citizens. The subject of my drawing represents that pledge. He fought because he believed in the values of freedom, liberty and morality the United States represents. When I draw a portrait of a soldier, I want to convey those values and the pride I have for both the person and my country. Exemplifying our heroes through art show out patriotism. Also, I think patriotic art should show the integrity of every individual in America, from the soldiers to healthcare workers, and the pledge they made to protect the values our country represents.”
Adewale won several awards for her drawings; her works of art have been displayed in Washington D.C and Geneva, Switzerland.
She’s been painting since her middle school years and would like to be a painter/artist as a profession when she graduates high school and college.
