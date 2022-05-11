Buff City Soap — a rapidly expanding handmade retail franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily — opened its first location in Douglasville on April 28. The new store is located at 2852 Chapel Hill Road.
To celebrate the opening, Buff City Soap held giveaways. A grand opening event will be held Friday-Sunday, June 17-19, where customers will have their second chance to win free soap for a year each day that Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“Our guests are sure to appreciate how each one of our products is handmade in-store by local members of the Douglasville community,” said local owner, Tim Chaffin. “It’s our goal to now make our new soap makery a local favorite and create many more lifelong lovers of Buff City Soap.”
Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap has created a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products full of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats, and sulfates. By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each Soap Makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on transparency of ingredients and process.
Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.
Normal business hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more about Buff City Soap of Douglasville, please visit https://douglasvillega.buffcitysoap.com/.
