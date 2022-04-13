BuggyBusters, the largest liquidation superstore in Douglasville, is celebrating its third anniversary of being in business.
BuggyBusters will celebrate its three years of success with its employees and existing/new customers on Saturday, April 16. On this special occasion, BuggyBusters is offering storewide sales and discounts, which include a discount store, special weekly bin room sales, and local auctions.
BuggyBusters is dedicating this big day to its friends, family and customers that have all played such an important role in the company’s rapid growth. They are inviting everyone to visit us on this special occasion and help us make our big day more special. There will be a huge selection of items to explore, and they guarantee that you will find a unique selection of quality merchandise on SALE and/or at the best-discounted prices.
“We challenged our staff from the very beginning to make BuggyBusters a community store where people can come together. I feel like it is starting to happen.” said Nathan Wright, CEO at BuggyBusters. “We have so many customers that we know by name and are here on a weekly basis. If they find both financial and emotional value, we’ve done our job and I feel we can be a part of the community for years to come.”
About BuggyBusters
BuggyBusters have everything you and your family need, all in one place. The only one-stop-shop where you can dig, bid, and buy under the same roof. Please visit their store at 5989 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville GA, and check out their discount store, multiple auctions, and multiple bin rooms. There is more than one way to save at BuggyBusters. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.buggybusters.com.
