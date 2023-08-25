Douglas County students seeking mentoring services to enhance their educational journey are encouraged to explore the Douglas County School System’s MATCH (Mentoring Activities Taught By Children’s Heroes) Program. The school based initiative connects participating students with kindhearted professionals interested in inspiring DCSS scholars.
MATCH, which is operated during school hours, focuses on enhancing student success through a one to one, group, and peer mentoring session. According to Executive Director of Communities in Schools, Mitzi Teal, the program is open to all DCSS enrolled students where mentors engage with mentees weekly to provide support with educational activities, college research, or real-world experiences.
Overall, MATCH aims to support students in the areas of school attendance, grades, behavior, test scores, personal/social responsibility, and completion of high school. Teal said “All of us can look back and think of someone who made an impact on our lives. It might have been from childhood, high school, college, or our first job. A mentor is someone who has walked this path before and is driven to give back to our youth to help them along their journey. Mentors are a crucial piece to our students’ success and we welcome their time, talent, and support,” she added.
Adults looking to make a difference and honor a commitment to DCSS students are encouraged to apply. Following a successful background check and mentor training provided by the program director, candidates will be able to select their mentoring school of choice.
MATCH is a collaboration between Douglas County Communities in Schools and the Douglas County School System. For more information, please email Mitzi.teal@dcssga.org or call 770-651-2039. Additionally, access is granted to the application in the attached link New Mentor Application.
