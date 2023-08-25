DCSS MATCH pic

Douglas County students seeking mentoring services to enhance their educational journey are encouraged to explore the Douglas County School System’s MATCH (Mentoring Activities Taught By Children’s Heroes) Program. The school based initiative connects participating students with kindhearted professionals interested in inspiring DCSS scholars.

MATCH, which is operated during school hours, focuses on enhancing student success through a one to one, group, and peer mentoring session. According to Executive Director of Communities in Schools, Mitzi Teal, the program is open to all DCSS enrolled students where mentors engage with mentees weekly to provide support with educational activities, college research, or real-world experiences.