UWG alumni Willie Candler ’19 and Cade Parian ’00 served as the event’s auctioneers during the Black Tie Gala held at the Campus Center Ballroom.

The University of West Georgia’s impact does not end at its campus’ borders. Rather, its influence extends far beyond western Georgia, touching the lives of countless alumni, industries and communities.

It’s that “live impact” that was celebrated — and advanced — March 25 during the 2023 Presidential Black Tie Gala, during which more than 350 members of the UWG community raised more than $200,000 (a new record) to support outcomes for students.

