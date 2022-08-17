First United Methodist Church of Douglasville values its long relationship with Burnett Elementary School. Church leaders recently met with Principal Marketa Croom to plan how they can best support the school staff, students, and parents during the new school year.
On Tuesday, July 26, several church members braved the heat to refresh landscaping at the school. And the following day, the church hosted a “welcome back” breakfast for all staff. The church also decorated the faculty lounge and provided snacks.
