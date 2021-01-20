Neveah Mitchell is building a butter business empire. The 13-year-old Chestnut Log Middle School entrepreneur is creating success as founder and CEO of Georgia Mudd Garlic Butter.
The young CEO started her garlic butter business with the encouragement of family and friends after they tasted her culinary creation.
Neveah says she created the recipe because she comes from a family of seafood lovers.
“My mom, my dad and I always tried to come up with the best garlic butter, and I would always win,” she explains.
She started her business last summer, and sales at Georgia Mudd Garlic Butter are still booming. Neveah says Georgia Mudd tastes great on meat, seafood, pasta and vegetables. The butter boss says her winning secret recipe features love and the right amount of garlic. With Georgia Mudd, she has found the perfect recipe for success.
Neveah is not only extremely business savvy, but she is also an outstanding student. She has a 3.9 GPA and is a Chestnut Log cheerleader. Her favorite subjects are social studies and language arts. She plans to pursue dual enrollment in high school and pursue an advanced degree in Speech Pathology after graduation.
There is no stopping the success of Georgia Mudd Garlic Butter. One day, Neveah would like to see her recipes grace every table in America and overseas. She has no plans of quitting until she achieves her dream.
Neveah has advice for aspiring young entrepreneurs.
“I would tell any kid to start your business ‘yesterday.’ My mom is an entrepreneur and showed me you’re not too young,” she says. “Never allow anyone to tell you that. Be smart and get some great leadership. Believe in yourself and your product. Never quit.”
For more information and to order, visit Ga mud garlic butter on Facebook, @gamudgarlicbutter on Instagram or Gamudgarlicbutter@yahoo.com.
