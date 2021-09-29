BWell Medical and Wellness Center celebrates grand opening

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
BWell Medical and Wellness Center owner, Vivian Adu-Aboyage (NP), family, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on Sept. 2. BWell Medical and Wellness Center offers a wide variety of health services that are rooted in health monitoring, management, and treatment. Their services are personalized based on each patient’s needs.
BWell Medical and Wellness Center believes that everyone should have easy access to quality medical services. For this reason, their services are not only limited to health care, but they also make sure that their clients understand the nature of their health and are educated on how to manage their condition. Their medical professionals are open to inquiries about prescriptions and proper health management. They make medical explanations as simple as possible to ensure that clients understand the purpose of their tests, medications, and treatment as well as why they should adhere to them.
Vivian commented, “Providing quality healthcare management to the citizens of Douglas County is our passion. We commit to doing our best to offer our patients easy-access health services. With the help of our medical professionals, we aim to offer them health services that are based on their individual needs and preferences.”
Douglas County Chamber VP of Operations, Julia Areh, congratulated Vivian and her staff and welcomed them to the Chamber, “We are so thrilled to have your business here in Douglasville and a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for making holistic and quality healthcare more accessible to the citizens of Douglas County. We look forward to supporting and promoting BWell Medical and Wellness Center for many years to come.”
For more information about BWell Medical and Wellness Center, contact them at 678-742-8649 or visit their website www.bwellmedicalandwellness.com, or stop by their location at 5933 Stewart Pkwy. Douglasville, Ga. 30135.
