The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County was recently awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022.
A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.
The Bridge Grant provided funding for operating support to 135 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 54 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant was awarded to 77 organizations.
Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in the Fall of 2021.
“As we emerge from this past year’s quarantine, the arts sector is vital to restarting the economy by attracting tourists, assisting with classroom learning, and igniting events to bring communities back together,” said GCA Executive Director Tina Lilly. “The 266 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations leverage additional funds and bring people back to work while providing fun and educational opportunities for Georgians across the state.”
CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner stated “We are honored and grateful to receive this grant and to be recognized as an arts council that deserves funding during these challenging times.”
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County intends to utilize the funds received to support the CAC’s operating expenses incurred during the fiscal year.
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Georgia Council for the Arts uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge.
