The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) building will be closed to the public from March 22 through the first week in April for beautification.
Staff, contractors, and volunteers will be working to enhance the beauty of the CAC and the grounds.
The antiqued wood floors will be repaired and refinished to enhance the integrity of the 1901 building. Other essential repairs will be made during this time as well.
As spring is on the horizon, the Butterfly Garden and house grounds are getting a transformation. The Douglas County Master Gardeners and the The Ama-Kanasta Garden Club are already hard at work laying new gravel in the garden, trimming bushes, and planting new flowers.
“We are excited to showcase the enhancement and transformation during the Annual Taste of Douglasville held at the CAC this year on May 15th,” said Emily Lightner, executive director of the CAC.
The CAC building was built in 1901 and was home to three mayors of Douglasville.
The original owner, W.T Roberts was a prominent attorney who served as Mayor of Douglasville as well as served as a state representative. In 1914 Roberts accepted a government appointment to the Board of Trade under the administration of President Woodrow Wilson and he moved to Washington D.C.
The home was sold to the Mozley family, who owned it from 1927 to 1971 and produced a father and son team of mayors. T.N Mozley served as mayor in 1936 and son Harold served as mayor 10 years later.
The building has a historical ambience with colorful surroundings inside and outside. The beautiful wood floors and the old fireplaces along with the large sweeping staircase provide an amazing background and history.
The mission of the CAC is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents and visitors by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups.
The Master Gardener program in Georgia is a volunteer training program designed to help University of Georgia Cooperative Extension staff transfer research-based information about gardening and related subjects to the public by training home gardeners.
The Master Gardener Extension volunteer training program offers many opportunities to make new friends and enhance your horticulture expertise while becoming involved in community activities. Contact their office for more information at 770-920-7224.
The Ama-Kanasta Garden Club celebrates over 50 years of active membership that supports local, state, regional and national garden club projects such as the Standard Flower Show of the annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 770-949-2787 or visit www.artsdouglas.org.
