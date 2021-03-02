The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County is presenting a new year of young talent on its gallery walls. The menagerie of artwork from ages K-12 will be presented to the public for tours starting Thursday, March 4.
Individuals, groups, families, and children can come view the artwork of local aspiring future visionaries through the dates of March 4-19.
Youth Art Month is a nationally celebrated program administered by The Council for Art Education (CFAE). Started in 1961 through The Art & Creative Materials Institute, this program continues to provide a way for youth to be represented in art shows, school exhibits, and community activities to encourage creation, observation, and visual communication.
In lieu of an in-person opening reception, teachers, students, families, and the community will be presented with an option to view the exhibit virtually at website at Artsdouglas.org or on the CAC's social media platforms.
Follow the CAC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cac.dville and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/artsdouglas/
Want to celebrate one of the artists who will be on display? Feel free to call the center and set up a time to come or stop by for a picture with your child’s art. But don’t forget to #artsdouglas so your community arts center can reach the most viewers possible with the great collection of work. The CAC will have goodie bags for visitors as a gift to participants.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
