The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is presenting a new year of young talent on its gallery walls.
Artwork from students in grades K-12 will be presented to the public at an opening reception today from 5-7 p.m., hosted by The Never Alone Clubhouse.
Individuals, groups, families, and children can come view the artwork of aspiring future enthusiasts through the dates of March 3-25.
Youth Art Month is a nationally celebrated program administered by The Council for Art Education (CFAE). Started in 1961 through The Art & Creative Materials Institute, this program continues to provide a way for youth to be represented in art shows, school exhibits, and community activities to encourage creation, observation, and visual communication. Youth Art Month activities connect more than 800,000 K-12 students and over 200 art educators all across America. The CAC is proud to participate in this national effort and to recognize our local young artists with this exhibit. Our young artists today are our designers and visionaries of tomorrow. The arts are all around us, from our fashion to our furniture, advertisements, and animations, and even the graphic designs we shop daily. Come view the collection of artwork from our local schools to see what the next generation is up to right here in Douglasville.
The Never Alone Clubhouse RCO is a safe place where individuals in recovery from substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health challenges can make positive connections.
A recovery community organization (RCO) is a non-profit 501©(3) governed by peers in recovery providing recovery focused programs that build community connections. The RCO provides activities, community education, outreach programs, peer-based recovery support services, and recovery coaching. You can reach The Never Alone Clubhouse at 770.485.1294 or at the email PeerSupport@NeverAloneCh.org or on the website at www.neveralonech.org.
You can send social media shout-outs to your favorite young artists with examples of their work throughout the month. Remember to #artsdouglas and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cac.dville and on instagram at www.instagram.com/artsdouglas/
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
