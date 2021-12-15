SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is celebrating the holiday and its seven universal principles of Kwanzaa on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center.
For over 30 years the Douglas County Connection, a satellite of the Cultural Arts Council, has celebrated Kwanzaa in the community.
This well attended event has attracted citizens and youth from around the metropolitan area.
The week-long celebration of Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in the African language of Swahili, takes place from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.
The Douglas County Connection was founded by Helen Catron in 1990. Over 30 years, the DC Connection has established, supported and sponsored community events that enrich the cultural experience in the Arts, particularly as it relates to African American culture and history.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
