The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) has seen many great workshops this year, but they like to think the best are still to come. Now is the time to make sure to squeeze the most out of 2021 before the year has passed. There are a variety of courses and one-day festive workshops for all different ages.
• On Oct. 25, 6-8:30 p.m., students will begin a four-week watercolor course. Arnold German brings his talents from Stone Mountain to Douglasville to walk students through the process of creating a masterpiece from start to finish. Fall into the group before seats fill up.
• Sew Fluent returns for her sewing workshops this season. These classes may be fun, but they also double as a helpful skill that will come in handy for life! Students can choose from one-day or two-day workshops, hand-sewing or machine-sewing, and choose from a variety of projects.
• Latisha Johnson continues to whip up some fun and fancy-free goody-licious workshops that will get you into the holiday spirit. From gingerbread decorating to a Rudolf cake and other delicacies in between, you and yours can be sure to layer on the fun this Autumn and Winter.
• On the evenings of Nov. 2 and 4, aspiring photographers have another chance to learn the skill of artistic vision from behind the lens. Students will go on a “photo field trip” to learn the art of framing the perfect shot, creating intriguing compositions, and improving technical skills with their DSLR camera.
• More festive options pop up over the next couple of months, such as the crafty “Tags for Bags” workshop on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and the “Quilted Ornaments” workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. Elizabeth Mobley teaches one of her famous glass workshops on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. And Salena Jackson provides more opportunities to learn about her Sensory Adventure kits.
For more information about what's happening at your home for the arts — the CAC — and to stay current with community opportunities, sign up for our monthly Arts E-newsletter at Artsdouglas.org. The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
