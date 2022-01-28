Special to the Sentinel
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with the Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is presenting a new public art project, “Love Where you Live.”
Inspired by the new public art project which seeks to celebrate the bond between the community and local businesses, fiberglass hand-painted hearts will roam the Douglasville-Douglas County community, all with creative designs from artists.
These colorful, original sculptures were designed as an artistic focal point reflecting the community’s values, history, and bond.
In addition, these sculptures will be a tourism driver and a selfie destination spot in high traffic areas. This public art project features 14 fiberglass heart sculptures, displayed throughout the community, and painted by local artists.
Hunt for Hearts at the following locations:
• Misty Lackey, heart located at Hunter Park, 8830 Gurley Road
• Chaney Billips, heart located at Jessie Davis Park, 7775 Malone Street
• Brittany Gilbert, heart located at Station #10, 6774 Church Street
• Brittany Gilbert, heart located at O’Neal Plaza, 6695 Church Street
• Ann Cockerill, heart located at Connally, Jordan and Associates, 8483 Campbellton Street
• Ann Cockerill, heart located at Anchor Heating & Air, 6556 Adair Place
• Grete Carder, heart located at Dog River Library, 6100 Highway 5
• Gennell McCoy, heart located at Douglas County Library, 6810 Selman Drive
• Sharanda Wilburn (SAW), heart located at Wellstar Pediatric Emergency, 8954 Hospital Drive
• Ellen Downing, heart located at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive
• Chaney Billips, heart located at Stallings Insurance Agency, 6588 Church Street
• Rachel Grant, heart located at Boundary Waters Aquatic Center, 5000 Highway 92
• Jeremy Adams, heart located at Fowler Field, 3270 Chapel Hill Road
• Sheryl Knight, heart located at the Cultural Arts Center, 8652 Campbellton Street
From Feb. 1-28, the CAC and CVB will be hosting a “Hunt for Hearts” scavenger hunt! Post your selfies and use hashtag #artsdouglas and #visitdouglasville to be entered for a chance to win one of three special prizes. Each selfie post from a different location will earn one entry into the drawing. Receive bonus points for downloading the “Visit Douglasville” app, answering heart questions online, submitting a flash drive with selfies, or voting for the People’s Choice Award. Learn more about how to participate at artsdouglas.org.
“Love Where You Live” is a bold, inventive way for business owners to help the CAC continue to support and promote public art within the community of Douglasville/Douglas County. This project offers an opportunity to be a part of an exciting campaign that champions the arts, energizes the community, and makes a statement throughout the region.
It is a chance to help create a world of unfettered opportunity where the best and the brightest can make their marks, impact their local communities and contribute to a more competitive Douglasville/Douglas County.
This project is funded by grant monies requested by the Douglasville CVB through the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the CAC’s Public Art Fund.
The purpose of public art is not only to enrich the community and improve our quality of life through its ability to enrich an environment, but also to ignite the imagination, encourage thought and to prompt discourse. Public art benefits the community through placemaking, bringing people together, and can be used as a tool in economic development. Public art can also strengthen personal connections to one’s community.
