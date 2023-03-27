The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a longtime favorite to the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Partners in Education (P.I.E.), was a huge success, according to the CAC.

Held on March 18th, despite the cold, young ones and adults enjoyed flamingo croquet on the lawn, face painting, sing-along songs, story-telling session, cookie decorating, coloring, photo booth, pin the grin on the Cheshire cat, an egg hunt, and of course, the tea party with the Alice and Wonderland characters.

