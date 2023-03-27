The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a longtime favorite to the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Partners in Education (P.I.E.), was a huge success, according to the CAC.
Held on March 18th, despite the cold, young ones and adults enjoyed flamingo croquet on the lawn, face painting, sing-along songs, story-telling session, cookie decorating, coloring, photo booth, pin the grin on the Cheshire cat, an egg hunt, and of course, the tea party with the Alice and Wonderland characters.
The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is a fun and creative opportunity for children from 3-10 years of age to have an interactive activity based on Lewis Carroll’s classic, Alice in Wonderland.
The annual spring celebration brings out springtime hats aplenty, and even a few dads participated. The guests went all out. From matching caps to homemade top hats, all of the Bonnet contest entries were amazing.
Commissioner Mark Alcarez, Judge Cynthia Adams, and county employee Wendy Caudle judged the contest.
On Saturday two prizes were awarded. For “Most Creative” the prize went to Serenity for her black and white checkered top hat with bunny ears. The “You and Me” prize was awarded to the Middleton family for their coordinated handmade flower hats.
This program was made possible by the support of Anchor Heating & Air, Bojangles, Change Your Story Inc., Chick-Fil-A, City of Douglasville Parks & Recreation, Douglas County Parks & Recreation, Douglas Dental Care, Mary Kay — Martha Beekman, Parklane Jewelry, Sprinkles Donuts, The HUD Food Truck, The Phi Pi Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, The Time Management Diva, Words in Motion, and volunteers!
A portion of funds raised from the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party goes back to support Partners in Education to support students within the Douglas County School System. The PIE program is designed to provide a hands-on opportunity for local businesses and organizations to share their expertise, time, resources, and ideas to enrich the academic experience for students in the community.
The 3rd Annual Wonderland Yard Art Contest is a delight this year as well. We are excited to announce the participants of this year’s Yard Art Contest: Douglas County Young Professionals, Lithia Springs Library, and The Nichols Center. This year’s yard sculptures were joined by a large decorative sign to commemorate the day by Sign Gypsies! Voting for the people’s choice prize for the yard contest will be happening through the month of March. Stop by the CAC and cast your vote for your favorite yard art.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
