CAC

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) was recently awarded a grant by the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta.

 CAC/Special

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) was recently awarded a grant by the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta.

A total of $1,084,998 was awarded to 35 arts organizations following an open grant application cycle at the end of 2022. These grants support small and midsize arts organizations with annual budgets under $2 million.

Trending Videos