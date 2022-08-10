Summer Pop Up Parties at the Cultural Arts Center Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) are your chance to love your community, support the arts where you live, and win prizes for yourself.

The CAC has four great gift baskets full of unique surprises to go to four raffle winners Aug. 19. How do you enter? Buy affordable local art, easy enough. In the Tiny Fundraiser, the CAC sells 6x6 artworks in the community room that have been painted by local artists to support the non-profit Arts Council. For every 6x6 canvas you purchase, you will have a raffle ticket entered into the drawing.

