Summer Pop Up Parties at the Cultural Arts Center Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) are your chance to love your community, support the arts where you live, and win prizes for yourself.
The CAC has four great gift baskets full of unique surprises to go to four raffle winners Aug. 19. How do you enter? Buy affordable local art, easy enough. In the Tiny Fundraiser, the CAC sells 6x6 artworks in the community room that have been painted by local artists to support the non-profit Arts Council. For every 6x6 canvas you purchase, you will have a raffle ticket entered into the drawing.
On Aug. 11, along with shopping for your favorite Tiny Fundraiser artwork, you will be able to shop local and eat from various food trucks. Dine local from King of Red Hots & Dogs, South of Philly Food Truck, JL’s Seafood, Meem’s Bakery, Della Rosa Cinnamon Rolls, and shop from Stay Lit Candles, NATURAL4me4u, Charissa’s Life Nuggets, Penelope Davis, and informative booths such as Walmart Health. View the current CAC gallery exhibit “No Boundaries,” and listen to local live music. We look forward to seeing you, your friends, and family at your home for the arts — the CAC.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The Cultural Arts Council is supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
