The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) will present its annual gala and auction themed, Mosaic: Around the World on Saturday, No. 19 at the Douglasville Conference Center starting at 6 p.m.
“The night of Gala is a time for the Arts Council to celebrate its accomplishments in the past year and to raise needed funds for the upcoming year," said CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner.
The activities will include an elegant meal catered by proof of the pudding featuring food from around the world, silent auction, dancing, live cultural performances, and more.
Tickets to Mosaic: Around the World are $135 each ($125 for CAC members) and tables of 10 are also available for $1200.
For more information visit www.artsdouglas.org or call the CAC office at 770-949-2787. Funding from ticket sales and the silent auction go towards CAC programming to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents and visitors by providing classes, educational experiences at local schools, community events and exhibits.
The auction items to tempt attendees include tickets to numerous favorite venues such as the High Museum of the Arts, the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Many local restaurants are offering dining experiences. Many local artists have donated artwork from photographs, art glass to mixed media. Local businesses have offered gift certificates for their products and specialty gift baskets have been created.
Temptation will be there for attendees to purchase for themselves or to look for early gift options for others for the holidays.
Anyone interested in donating items to the auction or learning about sponsorship opportunities should contact the CAC at info@artsdouglas.org or 770-949-2787.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
