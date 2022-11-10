CAC Gala

Douglas County Board of Education members Tracy Rookard and Devetrion Caldwell and Assistant County Administrator Tiffany Stewart-Stanley are pictured at an earlier Cultural Arts Council gala. This year's gala is set for Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center.

 CAC/Special

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) will present its annual gala and auction themed, Mosaic: Around the World on Saturday, No. 19 at the Douglasville Conference Center starting at 6 p.m.

“The night of Gala is a time for the Arts Council to celebrate its accomplishments in the past year and to raise needed funds for the upcoming year," said CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner.

Trending Videos