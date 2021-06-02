The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County will hold its Annual Membership Meeting – which is open to all interested parties – on Tuesday, June 8 from 6-8 p.m.
The Annual Meeting consists of celebrating the previous year’s accomplishments and exciting plans for the coming year. The evening will be kicked off with refreshments generously provided by Atlanta’s Finest Catering. During the meeting attendees will explore their creative side, painting courtesy of Michelle Crist and jewelry making demonstrations by Lee Anne Messerschmidt. Guests will also be able to enjoy the sweet sounds from the piano by Neil Pollock.
Executive Director Emily Lightner stated: “Our communities’ hunger for the arts, motivates us, drives us and keeps us going. This work has an honorable purpose – for the arts and for the benefit of our growing community, economic development, and cultural infrastructure. Thank you for allowing us the privilege of doing it.”
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
