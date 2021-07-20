The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is a vibrant, active, and happening place. There are classes to take, exhibits to see, special events to enjoy, and chances to volunteer.
The CAC invites citizens to get involved in the cultural life of the community by becoming a member of the CAC today. Members receive discounts on classes and events, tax deductions, and extra added benefits at each level.
Those who become a member between now and Sept. 3 will be entered into a gift card basket drawing to win hundreds of dollars in gift cards. The higher the membership, the more times you are entered into the drawing.
Visit online to join at https://www.artsdouglas.org/membership/.
• Senior $10 = 1 ticket
• Individual $20 = 2 tickets
• Family $30 = 3 tickets
• Friend $50 = 5 tickets
• Patron $100 = 10 tickets
• Small Business $250 = 25 tickets
As a member of the Cultural Arts Council, you provide the annual support needed to sustain and nurture our community’s creative endeavors, ensuring that each year we can feature a rich and diverse group of artists and performers. In appreciation, CAC members receive customized benefits designed to enhance your experience of the arts in Douglasville and Douglas County.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.