SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
It’s a party in your backyard this summer!
Right here in Douglasville at your home for the arts, the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/Douglas County hosts six opportunities to come shop local, support small business, taste a variety of culinary skills, and buy a small artwork for your personal collection to help the arts in your community survive. The events are always free and open to the public, with plenty of parking provided for guests.
The Tiny Fundraiser comes to the center every year, but you’ve never seen it like this before! Vendors will set up on the front lawn, music will play on the porch, and the community exhibit will be as unique as ever.
Artists have been turning in their 6x6 works of art and they will soon be displayed for the months of July and August. The artworks are sold for $20 each to support the events and programs provided to the community by the Arts Council. You will have six opportunities to come shop and take part in fun events, all free to the public. Dates include: July 8, 15, 22, Aug. 5, 12, and 19.
On July 8, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the exhibit starts off with a bang, with an actual backyard BBQ catered by Zen Catering from our host of the evening, Douglasville/Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority. Zen will serve up sliders, hot dogs, potato salad, fruit, veggies, and banana pudding. There will be lawn activities and water fun for the kids!
On Aug. 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hudson’s Hickory House will host the evening with their classic spread that has kept a community hogtied since 1971.
All other nights will come with their own goodies and surprises, featuring favorites such as Sweet Sisters Ice Cream, Atlanta Bluewater Seafood, The Hud food truck, candles, crafts, art, and everything in between.
Mark your calendars to come out to one or all of these Summer Pop Up Parties. The Douglas County Art Guild will join the party with homemade refreshments for shoppers on July 15, July 22, and Aug. 12.
Two great exhibits will be on display throughout the months of July and August in conjunction with A Tiny Fundraiser. “Waterworks” exhibit will pay tribute to the greatest and rarest resource in our world — water—and it will run through the dates July 1-29 with artwork by four great artists: Patricia Hahn, Arnold German, Margalena Lepore, and Arlaine Morrison. In August, six artists will display work in an exhibit that reflects on the quarantine — “How I Got Over; A Lockdown Collection.”
August’s exhibiting artists include Tiffany Charesse, rEN Dillard, Akua Hardy, Crystal Jin Kim, Joseph McKinney, and Sean Mulkey.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
