Kwanzaa

The Cultural Arts Council will host a Kwanzaa celebration on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2-4 p.m.

 Courtesy of CAC

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Douglas County Connection celebrates the holiday and its seven universal principles of Kwanzaa on Sunday, Dec. 18th from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center. For over 30 years the Douglas County Connection, a Satellite of the Cultural Arts Council, has celebrated Kwanzaa in the community. This well-attended event has attracted citizens and youth from around the Douglasville/Douglas County area. This event is free and open to the public.

The week-long celebration of Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in the African language of Swahili, takes place from December 26 through January 1. Each of the 7 days is tied to a specific principle of the holiday; unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. Come learn about the Kwanzaa Experience with the CAC and the DC Connection.

