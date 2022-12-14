The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Douglas County Connection celebrates the holiday and its seven universal principles of Kwanzaa on Sunday, Dec. 18th from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center. For over 30 years the Douglas County Connection, a Satellite of the Cultural Arts Council, has celebrated Kwanzaa in the community. This well-attended event has attracted citizens and youth from around the Douglasville/Douglas County area. This event is free and open to the public.
The week-long celebration of Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in the African language of Swahili, takes place from December 26 through January 1. Each of the 7 days is tied to a specific principle of the holiday; unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. Come learn about the Kwanzaa Experience with the CAC and the DC Connection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.