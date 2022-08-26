The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is presenting the community’s first Multicultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10. This festival seeks to celebrate the diverse cultures throughout the Douglas County community and region. The event will be held on the Art Council’s grounds at 8652 Campbellton St., Douglasville. This event is free admission and open to the public.
Mosaic represents the collage of cultures that represent our society in almost every facet, it’s a mindset that the CAC believes we should always strive for.
With people from such diverse backgrounds coming together to share their heritage with the community, the CAC hopes to faithfully reflect that mosaic of cultures with the Multicultural Festival.
Local talent will be demonstrating performances of ethnic backgrounds throughout the day. Performers will also be accompanied by food vendors sharing local and exotic cuisine.
Guests will be treated to everything citizens might want in one place for the first time; from dances to handmade goods, culture and spice, entertainment and activities, and above all the memories you’ll make to keep forever.
Get your passports ready and prepare to explore a map of the world right here in Douglasville/Douglas County! This event especially speaks to the CAC’s mission to nurture, guide, and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents and visitors.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
