The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) continues its newest tradition of Pop Up Parties this summer, but this time there’s even more local cuisine and shopping.
The CAC brings citizens some of the biggest Douglasville events, such as the Chili Cook Off and Taste of Douglasville, and this summer they’re promoting local businesses by offering six nights to stop in and wind down.
The first night begins on Thursday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m.
The CAC nonprofit organization presents art-filled fundraisers throughout the year, and every summer the community puts on an exhibit in the community room where 6x6 artworks are sold for $20 each in support of the arts.
This “Tiny Fundraiser” is a tradition that members return to enjoy year after year, adding 6x6 artworks to their collections and following great local artists’ work for an affordable price. The Tiny Fundraiser has grown into a community effort, so visitors are encouraged to collect a 6x6 artwork at each Summer Pop Up Party visit.
On July 14, from 5-7, guests will not only shop the Tiny Fundraiser community exhibit, they can also view the current fine arts gallery “No Boundaries,” full of whimsical, nature-inspired art with a folk-art vibe.
Visitors will be able to shop small businesses on the front lawn such as Stay Lit Candles, Bedelia’s Bees, Jersey Fit Training, and many more. Local cuisine will include South of Philly Food Truck, King of Red Hots & Dogs, Meem’s Bakery, Cereal Lab, Giovanni’s Italian Ice, and Westside Creamery.
Every Pop Up night is a new adventure of shopping and tasting. Mark your calendars for July 21, 28, Aug. 4, 11, and 18.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
