Atlanta Walk of Fame (AWOF) has partnered with The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) to present a TV/film acting course this fall.
Students aged 13 to adult can sign up on Artsdouglas.org. The course will take place Thursdays in October, from 6-8 p.m., with a bonus filming day to turn the vision into a production on Thursday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m.
Because AWOF is passionate about this offering under the tutelage of Loretta Chandler (best known for her television role in Fame and her stage role in Dream Girls), the youth program is offering a scholarship to one lucky student. Aspiring actors or those looking to sample the craft can apply for the scholarship online at https://atlantawalkoffame.org/atlanta-walk-of-fame-tv-film-acting-workshop-scholarship-application/ . The deadline is Sept. 23. Students can also register at any time on the CAC website under classes and workshops.
With an ever-growing entertainment industry, Chandler brings her many years of professional experience and valuable knowledge to students who share a passion for acting. No matter your acting goal, be it stage or television, this course will help you utilize your natural gift of imagination to improve self-confidence, enhance social skills and build creative expression! Learning objectives include, but are not limited to, self-tape audition techniques, scene study, cold readings, sensory exercises, improvising, vocal techniques, and breathing exercises. By the end of the course, students will have worked toward a final performance that will be recorded for families to view and students to keep for future reflections as they continue to grow in their career. Whether you’re an aspiring actor or want a sneak peek into the art of acting, join the opportunity that has students lining up.
Founder of AWOF, James House, said in one of his recent visits to the CAC, “The film industry is coming to Douglasville and we need to be aware of what’s happening so the community can know its value in the industry.”
Sure enough, the film industry’s economic impact in Douglasville is higher than ever. If you are interested in getting involved in what is going on, the AWOF TV/Film acting course is your ticket! Learn more about this workshop and more at Artsdouglas.org.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
