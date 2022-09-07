Atlanta Walk of Fame (AWOF) has partnered with The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) to present a TV/film acting course this fall.

Students aged 13 to adult can sign up on Artsdouglas.org. The course will take place Thursdays in October, from 6-8 p.m., with a bonus filming day to turn the vision into a production on Thursday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m.

