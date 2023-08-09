The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is hosting its annual Summer Pop Up Parties on Aug. 10 and 17, featuring exciting vendors, activities food and more.
In addition to popular events like the Chili Cook-Off and Taste of Douglasville, the CAC is highlighting local businesses with four evenings of relaxation and entertainment.
The next Pop Up Party will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at the CAC located at 8652 Campbellton St.
Get ready to feast on some tasty treats on August 10th. Frios Gourmet Pops, Jenny’s Italian Ice, & Funnel Cakes, DellaRose Cinnamon Rolls, The Taco Shack, and The HUD Truck will be in attendance to satisfy your savory and sweet cravings.
Be sure to also check out the talented local vendors: Bedelia’s Bees, Fannie Kaye Freshies, Jayde’s Beadiful Beads, and Mabel’s Bauble’s. Fantasias by Ani will be face painting! After enjoying live music performed by the West Georgia Ukulele Ensemble, snacks, and the artist market, guests can explore the new Tiny Fundraiser community exhibit and view the newest Fine Arts exhibit, “Barns & Brush” which showcases scenes of rural and country splendor. Each Summer Pop Up Party offers the chance to discover local artists, and businesses, and browse the exhibit.
As part of its fundraising efforts, the CAC organizes art-filled events throughout the year. During the summer, the CAC hosts the “Tiny Fundraiser”, where 6x6 artworks are sold for $20 to support the arts. Each 6x6 canvas is lovingly painted by a local artist. This tradition has become a favorite among locals, who return year after year to add to their collections and support local artists at an affordable price. The Tiny Fundraiser has evolved into a community-driven initiative, and visitors are encouraged to collect a 6x6 artwork at each Summer Pop Up Party.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.