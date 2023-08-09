CAC Parties

The HUD food truck will be at the CAC’s Pop Up Party on Aug. 10.

 CAC/Special

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) is hosting its annual Summer Pop Up Parties on Aug. 10 and 17, featuring exciting vendors, activities food and more.

In addition to popular events like the Chili Cook-Off and Taste of Douglasville, the CAC is highlighting local businesses with four evenings of relaxation and entertainment.