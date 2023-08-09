The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) has announced the next Volunteer Luncheon. The event will be held on Aug. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the CAC, 8652 Campbellton St. Douglasville. The CAC will be hosting a potluck lunch and a volunteer information session during this event. The Volunteer Luncheon is a great event for all interested in serving the community through the arts.

CAC volunteers answer the phone, register students for art classes, take reservations for upcoming events, answer questions about the community for visitors and tourists, provide information on our exhibitions and historic house, help with mailings and program promotions, and assist the staff with everyday operations of the Cultural Arts Council.