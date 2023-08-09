The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) has announced the next Volunteer Luncheon. The event will be held on Aug. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the CAC, 8652 Campbellton St. Douglasville. The CAC will be hosting a potluck lunch and a volunteer information session during this event. The Volunteer Luncheon is a great event for all interested in serving the community through the arts.
CAC volunteers answer the phone, register students for art classes, take reservations for upcoming events, answer questions about the community for visitors and tourists, provide information on our exhibitions and historic house, help with mailings and program promotions, and assist the staff with everyday operations of the Cultural Arts Council.
Special event volunteers sign up for specific tasks and times. The annual events with volunteer opportunities include The annual Chili Cookoff in historic downtown Douglasville on the weekend before Halloween, our Annual Mad Hatter Tea Party held on the third Saturday in March, and so much more.
Join the CAC Staff on Monday, Aug. 15 at 11:30 a.m. to find out how you can be a part of something bigger and contribute to elevating the arts throughout the community. Can’t make it? You can still apply to volunteer online at our “Volunteer Opportunities” page at Artsdouglas.org
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9am to 5 pm. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
