CAC Luncheon

 CAC/Special

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas county (CAC) will hold its annual Volunteer Luncheon on Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CAC, 8652 Campbellton St. Douglasville.

The CAC will be providing a free lunch and volunteer information session during this event. CAC bills the Volunteer Luncheon as a great event for all interested in serving the community through the arts.

