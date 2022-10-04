The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas county (CAC) will hold its annual Volunteer Luncheon on Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CAC, 8652 Campbellton St. Douglasville.
The CAC will be providing a free lunch and volunteer information session during this event. CAC bills the Volunteer Luncheon as a great event for all interested in serving the community through the arts.
CAC volunteers answer the phone, register students for art classes, take reservations for upcoming events, answer questions about the community for visitors and tourists, provide information on its exhibitions and historic house, help with mailings and program promotions, and assist the staff with everyday operations of the Cultural Arts Council.
Special event volunteers sign up for specific tasks at specific times. The annual events with volunteer opportunities include: Chili Cookoff on the last Saturday before Halloween at O’Neal Plaza in historic downtown Douglasville, Taste of Douglasville on the third Saturday in May, and our Annual Mad Hatter Tea Party held on the third Saturday in March.
If you can’t make it, you can still apply to volunteer online at the CAC's “Volunteer Opportunities” page at Artsdouglas.org
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
