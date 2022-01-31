SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) will host a Wonderland-themed Yard Art contest in correlation with Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.
Sports teams, nonprofits, schools, businesses and churches are encouraged to enter. There will be cash prizes for first, second, and third place, people’s choice award and bragging rights.
Be a part of the fun this year, channel your inner creativity. Your Yard Art can reflect your mission, organization, business, or your family’s imagination and artistic talents, but must incorporate Wonderland.
Entries are free. Registration forms and contest rules are available at artsdouglas.org. All entry forms are due no later than Feb. 25.
The yard art will be on exhibit March 1-31 at the Cultural Arts Center on Campbellton St. The yard art may be judged on a combination of theme, presentation/appearance, and durability by a panel of judges and the CAC’s Public Art Committee.
Bonus points will be given to yard art displays that are made up of recyclable elements. The community is invited to come out and vote for their favorite display through March 31.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
