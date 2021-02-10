SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council (CAC) in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful is holding the first Wonderland themed Yard Art contest in correlation with Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.
All sports teams, nonprofits, schools, businesses, and churches are welcome. The Wonderland Yard Art contest will offer cash prizes for first, second and third place, and bragging rights, of course.
Everyone is invited to part of the fun this year, channeling your inner creativity. Your Yard Art can reflect your mission, organization, business, or your family’s imagination and artistic talents, but must incorporate Wonderland. Entries are free.
Registration forms and contest rules are available at artsdouglas.org. All entry forms are due no later than Feb. 25. The yard art will be on exhibit March 1st thru March 31st at the Cultural Arts Center on Campbellton Street. The yard art may be judged on a combination of theme, presentation/appearance, and durability by a panel of judges and the CAC’s Public Art Committee. Bonus points will be given to yard art displays that are made up of recyclable elements.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
