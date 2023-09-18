Scarecrow

Nichols Center founder Tara Nichols and others stand with the nonprofit’s entry in the annual Scarecrow Contest.

 CAC/Special

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful, is presenting the 5th Annual Scarecrow Contest. Calling all sports teams, nonprofits, schools, businesses, and churches. The 5th Annual Scarecrow Contest will be offering cash prizes for first, second, and third place, and bragging rights, of course.

Be a part of the Fall season this year, and channel your inner creativity! Team up with your organization to create a scarecrow that reflects your mission, organization, business, or your family’s imagination and artistic talents! Entries are free. Registration forms and contest rules are available at artsdouglas.org.