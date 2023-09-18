The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful, is presenting the 5th Annual Scarecrow Contest. Calling all sports teams, nonprofits, schools, businesses, and churches. The 5th Annual Scarecrow Contest will be offering cash prizes for first, second, and third place, and bragging rights, of course.
Be a part of the Fall season this year, and channel your inner creativity! Team up with your organization to create a scarecrow that reflects your mission, organization, business, or your family’s imagination and artistic talents! Entries are free. Registration forms and contest rules are available at artsdouglas.org.
All entry forms are due no later than September 26th. Scarecrows will be on exhibit Oct. 1 — 31 at the Cultural Arts Center on Campbellton Street. Awards will be announced at the CAC’s 27th Annual Chili Cook Off Fundraiser on Oct. 21 during the awards ceremony at 8:30 p.m. at O’Neal Plaza. Winners do not have to be present to win. Scarecrows may be judged on a combination of theme, presentation/appearance, and durability by a panel of judges from the CAC’s Public Art Committee. Bonus points will be given to scarecrow displays that are made up of recyclable elements. Email info@artsdouglas.org or call (770) 949-2787 to get started today.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
