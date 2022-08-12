The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) recently launched a new initiative to use public art to further establish the community as a dynamic center of creativity and a destination for visitors.
The CAC is excited to release its next project with a Free Art Box at the Cultural Arts Center. The CAC, in partnership with The Rotary Club of Douglas County, presents a colorful crayon box full of Free Art to be shared with the community.
Inspired by Little Free Libraries, the Free Art Boxes are a place to give and receive free art and supplies.
This new creative trend is rooted in the same magnanimous spirit as the Little Free Libraries, but instead of books being shared, it’s pint-sized art — and by art, we’re talking about anything creative: paintings, drawings, pottery, yard works, doodles, even painted rocks. The concept is simple: Leave small art, take small art, or just enjoy. Our hope is that these Little Free Art Boxes will inspire the love of art, provide opportunities to create and meet someone new, and encourage appreciation for the arts in Douglasville/Douglas County.
The purpose of public art is not only to enrich the community and improve our quality of life through its ability to enrich an environment, and also to ignite the imagination, encourage thought and to prompt discourse. Public art benefits the community through placemaking, bringing people together, and can be used as a tool in economic development. Public art can also strengthen personal connections to one’s community.
Learn more about the CAC’s Public Art Initiative and the new Free Art Box and how you can donate to this amazing initiative at artsdouglas.org.
The Rotary Club of Douglas County unites leaders from all walks of life, amplifying their individual contributions to make Douglas County and the world a better place to live and work. Visit DouglasCountyRotaryClub.org to find out more about how to create lasting change in our community and other communities around the world.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts. The programs and activities of the Cultural Arts Council are supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
