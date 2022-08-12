The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) recently launched a new initiative to use public art to further establish the community as a dynamic center of creativity and a destination for visitors.

The CAC is excited to release its next project with a Free Art Box at the Cultural Arts Center. The CAC, in partnership with The Rotary Club of Douglas County, presents a colorful crayon box full of Free Art to be shared with the community. 

