SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County will host the 26th annual Chili Cook Off in downtown Douglasville at O’Neal Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-9 p.m. sponsored by Lithia Springs Ford.
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 4:08 pm
In past years more than 4,000 people joined in this festive evening of good food, fun, and entertainment as many local Douglasville celebrities presented the community with different flavors of chili.
In 2021 many local businesses participated including BB&T Bank, Douglas County Board of Elections, The Vine Café, and Whitaker Roofing, all vying for the title of the best chili in Douglasville.
Organizations, businesses, and individuals who want to cook chili for the Halloween-themed event should contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-ARTS (2787) or info@artsdouglas.org.
The fee as a chili cooker is $100 for a booth. The deadline is Oct. 1. Chili cookers can also register and pay online through the CAC website, http://artsdouglas.org/chili-cook-off/.
Booths will only be assigned on a first come first serve basis and when the full fee has been paid. Please note that we are only accepting chili cookers booths for this event.
In 2021 the “Most Sold” winner was Douglasville Masonic Lodge No. 289 selling more than 15 gallons of chili! There will also be awards for the “Best Tasting” chili, last won by the committee to elect Nycole Miller, “Spiciest Chili” also went to Douglasville Masonic Lodge #289, and the “Best Presentation” for the most creatively decorated booth in 2021 was won by The Committee to Elect John Rodgers.
The most sold winner for 2022 will be notified by phone and announced in the Sentinel, along with the other winners in the week after the Chili Cook Off. The 2022 tasting judges will consist of three culinary experts.
Proceeds from Chili Cook Off benefit exhibits and classes at the Cultural Arts Council, educational programs in the schools, and the CAC’s “Family ARTSVentures!” artists in the schools and in the community performing series. Plans for the Chili Cook Off are to have great weather, lots of chili eaters, and great fun again this year.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, located about 20 miles from Atlanta and just off I-20 (Exit 36). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 770-949-2787 or visit our website — www.artsdouglas.org.
