The Vine Café was among the local businesses in the running for best chili in Douglasville in 2021.

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County will host the 26th annual Chili Cook Off in downtown Douglasville at O’Neal Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-9 p.m. sponsored by Lithia Springs Ford.

