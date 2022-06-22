Where is the time going? We’re already in the middle of June. If you are looking to write something new onto your calendar this season, don’t forget to check out the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC). The CAC has affordable plans for all ages, so you can have some spontaneous fun with friends and family. Class spots must be registered for in advance.
Grab your friends to create your own line of wearable art with declaration beads in The Bracelet Bar or mosaic pendants with Dana Helton. Get a group of the neighborhood kids together to Draw, Color, Press! If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to sew your own apparel, the CAC has options with Sew Fluent. If your child is a star at heart, sign them up for a week-long theater camp at an incredibly affordable price. For a full list of current classes, visit Artsdouglas.org.
Every season is a new array of opportunities, so if you’re looking for something specific, call the center and hop on a waiting list for future classes. Meanwhile, follow the CAC on social media for the latest updates and pop up fun. The CAC continues to present events and opportunities to the community and artists. It’s no mystery why the CAC is the best kept secret amongst art enthusiasts and families in Douglasville.
Starting in July, the 6x6 Tiny Fundraiser comes to the center again. If you’re an artist, come grab a canvas to paint. If you’re a collector, don’t miss the opening of the community exhibit on the evening of July 7, 6-8 p.m. If you’re looking to get out and meet vendors, eat local cuisine, and shop small, don’t miss the Summer Pop-Up Parties on July 14, 21, 28, Aug., 4, 11, and 18, from 5-7 p.m.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.
