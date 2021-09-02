When the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) says there are classes for everyone, it is no exaggeration. From craft workshops to painting courses, and surprises in between, you are sure to find something beneficial or fun for you or someone you love.
Before it gets spooky in October and Merry in December, the CAC is offering two original workshop opportunities on Sept. 11 and 25 at the arts center. You can register at Artsdouglas.org
On Saturday, Sept. 11, Salena Jackson offers a workshop for Storyland Adventures, LLC. Jackson has a background in Early Childhood Education and her Sensory Adventures is an engaging workshop that encourages hands-on learning.
For the working parent or guardian, playtime is often forgotten amongst life’s responsibilities, leaving children turning to devices for passive distractions. More than ever, families need active strategies for early childhood development.
Seats are limited more than ever since each registration consists of one child and one guardian. Each registration will receive one Sensory Adventure Kit with plenty of ideas for why, when, where, and how to use the kits. More kits will be available to purchase.
This workshop is a valuable lesson about pausing and taking the time to understand the value of slow tactile learning for children. Today’s television shows, movies, games, and digital apps are affecting the development of our youth by creating an ever-increasing need for speedy stimulation.
Sensory Adventure is an opportunity to express natural learning for young children using the senses: touch, sight, hearing, and smell. Learn how sensory play stimulates the brain, leading to a child’s ability to complete more complex learning tasks and cognitive growth, motor skills, eye-hand coordination, language development, problem solving, and social interactions. This class is best suited for ages 3-10, along with a guardian, for the registration price of $60 (CAC members $55).
On Saturday, Sept. 25, Eric Dusenbery travels to Douglasville to offer his inspiring workshop known to enrich the art of picture-taking.
No matter how fluent in photography one may be, this workshop will help students develop personal vision and become a visual storyteller.
The workshop is not about how to use a digital camera, and students can bring any form of digital camera they have available – even a phone.
Eric Dusenbery is a cinematic photographer who has been widely exhibited and appeared in numerous national publications. He is a speaker and workshop leader and an award-winning journalist and author/ photographer of two books.
The workshop “Art of Photography and Storytelling” will incorporate deep discussions and hands-on activities that will allow participants to think, create, express and explore concepts for storytelling and photo essays. Photographic composition and storytelling are emphasized. Participants will learn the essential concepts to produce and complete a personal photo essay/ story whether for personal, educational or professional purposes.
Techniques students will learn include “Learning to See” concepts and exploration of photographic vision; visual storytelling planning; creativity; viewing and framing photographs; composition concepts; visual variety for storytelling; and…putting it all together. This class is best suited for ages 15 and up, for the registration price of $75 (CAC members $70).
Artists or crafters interested in teaching a class or workshop are encouraged to contact us. The CAC is interested in one-session workshops, short-term classes, and semester-long classes in theater, dance, literary, musical, visual art and craft disciplines. Want to offer something that isn’t on that list, a special niche or something non-traditional? Call to chat ideas! Contact the Program Coordinator Brittany Gilbert at Brittany.Gilbert@artsdouglas.org.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
