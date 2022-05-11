Hey Douglasville! Don’t hesitate to check out the new schedule of classes at the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC).
This summer boasts the biggest line up of options the CAC has ever presented to the community before. From favorite classics like drawing, painting, and photography, to new theater workshops and unique crafts, you’re sure to find something to please all ages.
If you and your teen, or you and your friends, are looking for a night out, the CAC offers everything from “The Bracelet Bar” to create declarations on jewelry, mosaic workshops, and candle-making. Want to create matching outfits with your mini-me or bestie? Look no further than Sew Fluent’s sewing options. If you want to learn the craft and business behind acting, whether on the screen or stage, don’t be star-struck by actress and producer Loretta Chandler, sign up for the Atlanta Walk of Fame Acting Workshop on Thursdays this June.
Looking for something for the kids? There are plenty of options, like the “Tiny Brushes” workshop that meets once a month for all-new original crafts. Your child can “Draw, Color, Press!” designs on various merchandise such as t-shirts, bags, and bracelets, or learn the craft of sewing Summer shorts to wear to the lake! Sign up for theater camp with Tammy Barton in July or start learning how to play the piano. This does not even cover the complete list of options, check out Artsdouglas.org for more.
The CAC is proud to continue working with its beloved and expert artist instructors, as well as bring on new instructors each season. The CAC continues to present opportunities to aspiring students and teachers in our ever-growing community. It’s no mystery why the CAC is the best kept secret amongst art enthusiasts and parents in Douglasville. Don’t miss out, reach out and get involved in the fun happening on historic Campbellton Street.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
